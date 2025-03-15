Exum suffered a broken bone in his left hand in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Rockets and is out indefinitely, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

In yet another injury blow to the Mavericks, Exum is expected to be sidelined with no timetable to return after breaking a bone in his left hand Friday. More tests are needed to determine the exact severity of the injury, but it's possible that Friday may have been Exum's last game of the regular season. Spencer Dinwiddie started for Exum in the second half, and the former will likely be moved into the Mavericks' starting lineup for as long as the latter is sidelined.