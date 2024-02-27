Exum (knee) will not play Tuesday versus Cleveland, but he has a "good chance" of suiting up Wednesday versus Toronto, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Exum has logged just two appearances since Jan. 1 while dealing with heal and knee injuries, but he appears to be nearing a return from the ongoing right knee inflammation that has plagued him of late. The Mavericks rotation will need to be monitored upon his eventual return, with Tim Hardaway and Josh Green (elbow) representing his primary competition for minutes.