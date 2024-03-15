Exum finished Thursday's 126-119 loss to the Thunder with seven points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists in 22 minutes.

Exum started in place of the injured Luka Doncic (ankle), contributing offensively while ending three points of the double-digit mark to go along with a pair of assists. Exum has started in 15 games this season, finishing with seven or more points in 13 of those outings. He has now tallied at least seven points and two dimes in two straight contests.