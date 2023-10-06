Exum recorded five points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 13 minutes during Thursday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi.

Exum is back in the NBA for the first time since 2020-21. The 2014 No. 5 overall pick can certainly be considered a bust and isn't expected to carve out a major role for Dallas in 2023-24. However, he does great work defensively, which the Mavericks desperately need, and can bring a veteran mentality to a relatively young wing group that will likely rely heavily on youngsters like Josh Green and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.