Exum finished Thursday's 126-119 loss to the Thunder with seven points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists in 22 minutes.

Exum started in place of the injured Luka Doncic (ankle), contributing offensively while ending three points shy of the double-digit mark. He briefly left the game due to a head injury but was able to return and finish the contest. Exum has started in 15 games this season, finishing with seven or more points in 13 outings. He has now tallied at least seven points and two dimes in two straight contests.