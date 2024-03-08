Exum registered 13 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 17 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 win over the Heat.

Exum missed 22 of 24 games between Jan. 3 and Feb. 27 due to knee and heel injuries. His production had been modest in his first four appearances following his return, but he looked strong during Thursday's win. In December, Exum carved out a starting role and averaged 16.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 31.5 minutes over a 12-game stretch. With Dallas at full strength, Exum's path back to the starting five is cloudy, but Derrick Jones saw only 12 minutes as a starter Thursday, suggesting a lineup change could be coming.