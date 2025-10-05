Mavericks' Dante Exum: Practices Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Exum (undisclosed) participated in Sunday's practice, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Exum was inactive at the start of training camp due to undisclosed reasons, though he's back at practice and is expected to be available for Monday's preseason game against the Thunder. The 30-year-old guard is likely to see meaningful playing time early in the season with Kyrie Irving (knee) expected to remain sidelined until at least January.
