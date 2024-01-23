Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Monday that Exum (heel) was able to do "everything" at Sunday's practice and should be ready to resume playing "soon," Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Exum remained sidelined for Monday's 119-110 loss to the Celtics, marking his ninth consecutive absence due to a plantar sprain in his right heel. Kidd noted that Exum was able to do some spot shooting Monday, and the Mavericks will see how the 28-year-old's heel is feeling Tuesday before reaching a determination on his status for Wednesday's contest versus the Suns. Before Exum went down with the injury, Kidd had previously suggested that the 2014 lottery pick would retain a spot in the starting five moving forward, though Exum's extended absence could change those plans. He'll primarily be competing with the likes of Josh Green, Tim Hardaway, and Jaden Hardy for rotational minutes at guard and on the wing.