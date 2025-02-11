Exum (Achilles) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Exum is dealing with left Achilles tightness ahead of the front end of the Mavericks' back-to-back Wednesday. If the veteran guard can't play against Golden State, either Max Christie or Spencer Dinwiddie could get a chance to ride with the starters.