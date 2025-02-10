Exum is (Achilles) listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings.

Exum missed the first 48 games of the regular season due to a wrist injury, and he now finds himself back on the injury report due to left Achilles tightness. If the 29-year-old is ruled out, Naji Marshall and Max Christie (shoulder) could see an uptick in playing time. Exum has appeared in five consecutive contests (three starts), during which he has averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per contest.