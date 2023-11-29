Exum dropped a season-high 12 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT) along with three assists, one rebound and one steal in Tuesday's 121-115 victory over the Rockets.

Exum seems to have embraced his role as the backup point guard, and he has been rewarded with a steady increase in minutes, as he averaged 14.4 minutes per game in his last nine contests compared to only 5.3 minutes per game in his first six. After being a healthy scratch against the Magic on Nov. 6, Exum has averaged 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks across 13.8 minutes since then.