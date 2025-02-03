Exum closed with 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 21 minutes during Sunday's 144-101 loss to Cleveland.

Exum got the starting nod Sunday with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) inactive, struggling to find his shot a bit but still managing to finish as one of six Mavericks with a double-digit point total in a blowout loss. After his lengthy absence to start the year, Exum has taken the court in two games, putting together his best outing of the year Sunday against Cleveland.