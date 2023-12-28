Exum notched 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Exum didn't put up a prolific scoring effort Wednesday, but he was at least efficient offensively with a 4-for-8 mark from the field and a 4-for-4 effort at the charity stripe. The veteran added a team-leading three steals along with six assists and four boards to finish with a modest but well-rounded overall line. Exum has started in each of his past 11 appearances with Kyrie Irving (heel) out of action, averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 boards, 4.4 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.1 steals over 31.5 minutes during that span. Those are good enough numbers to warrant fantasy consideration, though managers should be aware that Irving's eventual return will likely dent Exum's playing time and production.