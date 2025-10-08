Mavericks' Dante Exum: Remains out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Exum (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Exum was unable to play in Monday's preseason opener, and coach Jason Kidd declined to discuss his injury. "He's just out," Kidd said. "That's all I can tell you." At this point, it would be a surprise to see Exum suit up for Saturday's exhibition against Charlotte.
