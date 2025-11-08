site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Mavericks' Dante Exum: Remains out
RotoWire Staff
Exum (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Exum has yet to play a game this season due to a knee injury. The next opportunity for him to make his season debut will be Monday against the Bucks.
