Exum isn't in the starting five for Saturday's game versus the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
P.J. Washington will reclaim his starting spot from Exum on Saturday after missing Dallas' previous three contests due to personal reasons. Exum will likely operate as one of Dallas' primary bench options against Houston.
