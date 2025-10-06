Exum (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Exum was inactive at the start of training camp and will now miss Dallas' preseason opener due to undisclosed reasons. The 30-year-old guard did participate in Sunday's practice, which bodes well for his chances of playing in Saturday's preseason game against the Hornets.