Exum will not play in Friday's game versus Houston due to a left lower leg contusion.

This is a new injury for Exum, but hopefully it's just a day-to-day issue. This is a brutal blow for Dallas, as they will also be without Kyrie Irving (heel), Luka Doncic (quadriceps) and Josh Green (elbow). With Seth Curry (back) questionable, we may see a heavy dose of Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway.