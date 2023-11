Exum supplied nine points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and two assists over 12 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Exum has played double-digit minutes in three straight games. During that stretch, he's averaged 7.7 points, 3.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game. That's not enough production to crack fantasy radars in standard leagues, but he's someone to keep an eye on if Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving is sidelined in the future.