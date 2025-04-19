Exum amassed three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 13 minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to the Grizzlies.

Exum missed the first 48 games of the season while recovering from right wrist surgery and was expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign due to a fractured left hand he suffered in March. However, Exum was able to return to action and play Dallas' final four contest. Across the 29-year-old guard's 20 regular-season appearances this season, including 13 starts, he averaged 8.7 points, 2.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 18.6 minutes.