Mavericks' Dante Exum: Set for season-ending surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mavericks announced Thursday that Exum will undergo season-ending knee surgery.
Exum needs a follow-up procedure after dealing with complications from offseason right knee surgery, which will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the year. The veteran guard will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Until Kyrie Irving (knee) is cleared to play, D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Williams should continue to share the minutes at point guard.