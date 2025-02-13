Exum (Achilles) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Kevin Gray Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Exum is dealing with left Achilles tightness and will be inactive for the first leg of Dallas' back-to-back set. The shorthanded Mavericks will likely turn to Max Christie, Jaden Hardy, Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie to take on extra minutes on the wing.