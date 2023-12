Exum chipped in 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 125-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Exum delivered a stellar all-around effort in his second start of the season. His first night with the first unit was uninspiring, but Grant Williams (knee) might see his minutes dip if Exum can keep humming on all cylinders. Exum hit a season-high in minutes, scoring and assists in the decisive win.