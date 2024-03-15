Exum will start Thursday's game versus the Thunder.
Luka Doncic (ankle) is being held out of Thursday's game, but he will be re-evaluated before Sunday's game against the Nuggets. In 14 starts this season, Exum holds averages of 14.5 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers.
