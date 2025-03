Exum is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Friday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Exum didn't play against the Bucks on Wednesday due to a right foot contusion, but he will play and start Friday. He has averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 17.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.