Exum (heel) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Exum will miss a sixth straight game due to a right plantar fascia sprain. The Australian wing was in the midst of arguably his best NBA stretch before suffering the injury, averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 31.5 minutes across 12 appearances from Dec. 8-30. However, when he's cleared, Exum may see a reduced role if both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic (ankle) are healthy.