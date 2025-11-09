site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Mavericks' Dante Exum: Still out
RotoWire Staff
Exum (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Exum has yet to debut this season due to a right knee injury. His next opportunity to suit up comes Wednesday against the Suns.
