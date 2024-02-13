Exum (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Exum hasn't played since Jan. 26 due to right knee bursitis and will get a 10th straight game off to recover from the injury before the Mavericks head into their All-Star break. The 2014 lottery pick had emerged as a key rotation piece for Dallas prior to injuring his knee, but he may have only a minor role waiting for him if cleared to play when the Mavericks open their second-half schedule Feb. 22 versus Phoenix. Dallas otherwise has all its key guards and wings available after both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic missed multiple games in late December, when Exum turned in his best run of production of the season.