Exum posted five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 147-97 victory over the Jazz.

Exum made his first start of the season Wednesday but struggled with his efficiency from inside and outside the arc. However, the 28-year-old guard posted season highs in assists, steals and minutes. Exum could remain in the starting lineup until Grant Williams (knee) returns.