Exum finished with zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound and one block across six minutes during Tuesday's 96-93 victory over the Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Exum saw just six minutes off the bench despite an ankle injury to Tim Hardaway. The Mavericks opted to go with size over speed, resulting in an important victory. With so much flexibility across their roster, Exum's role could fluctuate significantly moving forward.