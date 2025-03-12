Exum (hamstring) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Spurs.
Exum has played in 16 games for the Mavericks this season. The veteran guard is averaging 9.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 46.1 percent from the floor and 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.
