Exum is listed as out for Friday's contest versus Memphis due to personal reasons.
With Exum and Luka Doncic (personal) out, Kyrie Irving, Jaden Hardy and Seth Curry will likely receive extended minutes in the backcourt against the Grizzlies. Exum's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Thunder.
