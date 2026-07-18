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Mavericks' Darin Green: Nails six triples in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Green recorded 21 points (6-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and two rebounds over 24 minutes during Friday's 110-88 Summer League win over New York.

Green did most of his damage from three-point range, with all six of his made field goals coming from beyond the arc, which was enough for him to co-lead the Mavericks in scoring with fellow reserve Tyler Smith. Green has gone 17-for-31 (54.8 percent) from deep across four Summer League games, which may be enough for him to earn an invite to Dallas' training camp in September.

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