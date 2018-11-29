Mavericks' Daryl Macon: Dishes seven dimes in loss
Macon supplied 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, one rebound and two steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 123-113 road loss to the South Bay Lakers.
The Arkansas rookie has started 10 games for the Legends, leading the team in scoring with 22.6 points per game. Those scoring stats include 2.1 made threes per contest. Expect the outsider sharpshooter to continue to see big minutes for the Legends.
