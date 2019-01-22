Mavericks' Daryl Macon: Doesn't play Monday
Macon (coach's decision) failed to leave the bench Monday in the Mavericks' 116-106 loss to the Bucks.
Macon picked up some run in garbage time in the Mavs' previous contest Saturday in Indiana, but there weren't any opportunities for him to play Monday with Dallas keeping the contest competitive throughout. The rookie out of Arkansas has logged just two appearances at the NBA level this season and should move back to the G League's Texas Legends in the near future.
