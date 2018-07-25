Mavericks' Daryl Macon: Reaches deal with Dallas

Macon agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Mavericks, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat had extended Macon a contract offer after he impressed while suiting up for their summer-league squad over the past few weeks, but the undrafted rookie out of Arkansas evidently felt joining the Mavericks offered an easier path to making an NBA roster. A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Macon is probably on the outside looking in for a roster spot heading into training camp, as it's not believed his contract contains much guaranteed money. Macon seems most likely to open the season in the G League.