Mavericks' Daryl Macon: Reaches deal with Dallas
Macon agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Mavericks, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
The Heat had extended Macon a contract offer after he impressed while suiting up for their summer-league squad over the past few weeks, but the undrafted rookie out of Arkansas evidently felt joining the Mavericks offered an easier path to making an NBA roster. A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Macon is probably on the outside looking in for a roster spot heading into training camp, as it's not believed his contract contains much guaranteed money. Macon seems most likely to open the season in the G League.
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...