Mavericks' Daryl Macon: Receives two-way contract

The Mavericks announced Monday that Macon was signed to a two-way contract, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.

A deal between the two sides was announced last week, but the Mavericks have officially provided clarification on the details. Macon is set to spend his rookie season on a two-way deal, which means he'll only be eligible for 45 total days on the Mavericks' active roster. As a result, look for Macon to develop in the G-League for much of the year, which should keep him off the fantasy radar. As a senior at Arkansas, Macon averaged 16.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steal, while knocking down 42.1 percent of his three-pointers.