Mavericks' Daryl Macon: Strong scoring effort in win
Macon collected 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during the Mavericks' 96-92 win over the Nets in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.
The second-year pro saw eight games of regular-season action with the Mavericks during his rookie season, averaging 11.3 minutes while posting 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest. Macon was very productive while suiting up for 41 games (37 starts) with the Texas Legends, however, with averages of 19.0 points and 6.2 assists serve as his statistical highlights. He's in Las Vegas to gain further seasoning against a potentially tougher level of competition, and his performance Friday certainly made for an encouraging start to his tenure in the desert.
