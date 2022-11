Bertans logged 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 loss to Denver.

Bertans found his range in the loss, hitting multiple 3-pointers for the first time this season. Formerly one of the best perimeter shooters in the league, Bertans has taken a significant tumble over the past few years. Ending as the 381st ranked player last season, managers would need to see a lot more of this before even considering him a viable commodity.