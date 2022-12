Bertans is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to an illness.

Bertans was a late addition to the injury report with an illness, which is never a good sign, but it appears Dallas will wait until closer to pre-game warmups to determine his availability. Maxi Kleber (foot) is also questionable, so if both backup big men are sidelined, Christian Wood and JaVale McGee would be the top frontcourt options behind Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell.