Bertans finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over 11 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 victory over the Warriors.
With Maxi Kleber (ankle) inactive Thursday, Bertans had the opportunity to capitalize in his role as a stretch shooter. Alas, the 29-year-old was uninvolved over 11 minutes. He has shot 2-for-12 from beyond the arc over three contests since a 17-point outburst against Utah last week. Bertans could still be settling in, but early result aren't indicative of a promising role moving forward.
