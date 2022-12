Coach Jason Kidd indicated Tuesday that Bertans (non-COVID illness) will be ready to roll Wednesday versus the Cavaliers, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Bertans' return gives the Mavericks some more depth in the frontcourt heading into Wednesday, but he doesn't figure to be a major factor in the rotation. The veteran is averaging just 7.6 minutes in his 10 appearances for Dallas so far this year.