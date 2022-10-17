Bertans is on the inactive list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Suns, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bertans dealt with a knee injury throughout the preseason, and it will not begin to cost him regular-season time. However, it likely won't impact the the Mavericks' rotation much, as the forward was expected to begin the campaign behind the likes of Reggie Bullock, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber.