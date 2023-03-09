Bertans (calf) played 14 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Pelicans, finishing with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists.

Bertans was available for the third game in a row after a recent month-long absence due to a calf injury, but Wednesday marked the first time in that three-game stretch that he got off the bench. The absence of Reggie Bullock (quadriceps) and Maxi Kleber (rest) enabled Bertans to see some run off the bench in a competitive game, but it's unclear if he will be featured in the rotation if either or both of Bullock or Kleber are good to go for Saturday's game in Memphis.