Bertans (knee) recorded three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and committed three fouls during three minutes of court time in Wednesday's 101-92 loss to the Rockets.

Bertans checked into the game at the start of the second quarter for what was his season debut after he had been slow to recover from the right knee effusion that first cropped up during training camp. Though head coach Jason Kidd gave Bertans a look in the rotation, the 30-year-old picked up three quick fouls and wasn't used again after exiting with 8:32 left in the second quarter. Bertans may find himself outside of the rotation entirely if Maxi Kleber (back) is able to make it back for Friday's game against the Nuggets.