Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Saturday that Bertans (calf) will "probably" remain sidelined through the All-Star break, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. "When we come back [from the break], we'll see where he's at," Kidd said of Bertans.

Bertans exited Thursday's 111-106 win over the Pelicans with a left calf strain and underwent an MRI on Friday that apparently revealed that his injury was more significant than a day-to-day concern. The veteran forward will sit out the Mavericks' final six contests prior to the break before the Mavericks reassess his status.