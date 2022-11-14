Bertans (knee) was a participant in the Mavericks full-team practice Monday, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Monday marked Bertans' first time taking part in a full-team practice since Oct. 1 as the 30-year-old continues to deal with a right knee effusion. Bertans has not been given a timetable for return and although his level of activity in practice is relatively unknown, his participation is certainly an encouraging sign but it seems he may still be a ways out from making his regular season debut.