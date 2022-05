Bertans contributed 10 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal in a 110-80 loss to Phoenix on Tuesday.

Bertans has recorded double-digit points in two straight games including three of his last four. The sixth-year forward finished as Dallas' third-leading scorer as Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson combined for over half of the team's points.