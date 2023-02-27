Bertans (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Bertans will miss a 10th straight game due to a left calf strain. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, but his next chance to do so will arrive Thursday against the 76ers.
