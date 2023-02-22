Bertans (calf) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Spurs.
Bertans will miss his eighth straight game Thursday due to a left calf strain. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Lakers, although there is no update on his return timetable.
More News
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Out through All-Star break•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Exits with calf strain•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scores seven points in 13 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scoreless in 17 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scores season-high 18 points•